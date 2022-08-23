Krane Funds Advisors LLC Purchases 1,727 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,227 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Appleton Group LLC purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Associated Banc to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens boosted their target price on Associated Banc to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Associated Banc Trading Down 3.3 %

Associated Banc stock opened at $21.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.19. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12 month low of $17.45 and a 12 month high of $25.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 28.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Associated Banc Profile

(Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Featured Articles

