Krane Funds Advisors LLC Takes Position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WOR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,166,000 after purchasing an additional 105,142 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 453.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 97,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 79,748 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,007,000 after buying an additional 52,225 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Worthington Industries by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 75,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 43,300 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Worthington Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,003,000. 45.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Worthington Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Worthington Industries stock opened at $53.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $62.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.16.

Worthington Industries Increases Dividend

Worthington Industries ( NYSE:WOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 23.06%. Research analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WOR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

Featured Stories

