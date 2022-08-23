KStarCoin (KSC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $4.15 Million

KStarCoin (KSC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. KStarCoin has a total market cap of $4.15 million and $1.41 million worth of KStarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KStarCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, KStarCoin has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004688 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,337.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004689 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003848 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002396 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00129681 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00033206 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00073309 BTC.

About KStarCoin

KStarCoin (CRYPTO:KSC) is a coin. KStarCoin’s official Twitter account is @kstarlivecom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KStarCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KSC (KStarCoin) is KStarLive’s ERC20 based cryptocurrency that will enable KStarLive to create an incentivized fan-based platform. By integrating KStarCoin in KStarLive’s community, it will be able to provide the users' community activity rewards as well as services and products such as K-Pop concert & fan meeting crowdfunding, K-Pop concert ticket sales, K-Star goods and methods for overseas fans to send gifts to their favorite stars. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KStarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KStarCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KStarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

