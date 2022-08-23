KT (NYSE:KT) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th.
KT Stock Up 1.1 %
KT stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.30. 1,089,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,524. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day moving average is $14.07. KT has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KT. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KT by 1,246.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,904,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,590,000 after buying an additional 1,763,236 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of KT during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,396,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of KT by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,961,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,389,000 after purchasing an additional 664,582 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KT during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,791,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KT by 461.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 765,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,687,000 after purchasing an additional 629,157 shares during the period.
KT Company Profile
KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KT (KT)
- Oil Services: Who Will Lead The Rebound?
- Analog Devices Reveals Semiconductor Demand Problems
- Three Ways To Find Hot Stocks In A Tepid Market
- Here are the Multiple Stages of a Bear Market
- 3 August Earnings Reports With ‘Wow’ Potential
Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.