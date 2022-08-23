Kuma Inu Price Down 21.8% Over Last Week (KUMA)

Kuma Inu (KUMA) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. In the last week, Kuma Inu has traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kuma Inu has a total market cap of $2.32 million and approximately $97,437.00 worth of Kuma Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kuma Inu coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004686 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001594 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002149 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.91 or 0.00777541 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Kuma Inu Profile
Kuma Inu’s total supply is 500,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,750,167,011,962 coins. Kuma Inu’s official Twitter account is @KumaInuOfficial. The Reddit community for Kuma Inu is https://reddit.com/r/KumaInu.
Kuma Inu Coin Trading
