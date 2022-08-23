Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Acquires 1,255 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 252.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 198.4% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.56.

NYSE IPG traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $29.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,736,862. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.16.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.77%.

In related news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,214 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

