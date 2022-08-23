Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Buys 26,500 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 220.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 9,469.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 8,617 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 16,634 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 67.5% in the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 30,112 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter worth about $451,000. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter worth about $215,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.80. 56,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,150,508. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $42.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.76.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

