Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lessened its holdings in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,539 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in ACV Auctions were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter valued at $1,234,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 4th quarter worth $97,968,000. CNA Financial Corp purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth $465,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in ACV Auctions by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,064,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,049,000 after buying an additional 327,396 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

ACV Auctions Stock Performance

ACV Auctions stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.28. 18,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233,906. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 1.50. ACV Auctions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $115.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.10 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 17.47%. ACV Auctions’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ACVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $30.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ACV Auctions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

About ACV Auctions

(Get Rating)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.