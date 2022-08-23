Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $579,000 Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lessened its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $391,267,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,922,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,330,000 after acquiring an additional 962,570 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,735,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,916,000 after acquiring an additional 157,679 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $188,685,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,174,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,754,000 after acquiring an additional 543,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Societe Generale lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Stock Down 0.9 %

Unilever Increases Dividend

Shares of Unilever stock traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $46.60. 30,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,866,718. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.54 and a 52 week high of $56.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.61 and a 200 day moving average of $46.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.4555 per share. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th.

Unilever Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.