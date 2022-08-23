Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Invests $800,000 in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,354 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BHP. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,904,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,305,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,102,674 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth about $104,205,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1,118.5% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,014,717 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,387,000 after purchasing an additional 931,440 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1,118.5% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,014,717 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,387,000 after acquiring an additional 931,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,718,000. 6.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BHP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 3,200 ($38.67) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,400 ($29.00) in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,782.85.

BHP Group Stock Up 2.3 %

BHP Group Increases Dividend

Shares of BHP stock traded up $1.33 on Tuesday, reaching $58.64. 114,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,856,326. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $47.35 and a one year high of $79.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.47.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00.

About BHP Group

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.