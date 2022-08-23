Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Invests $995,000 in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 9,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 153,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 567,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,645,000 after acquiring an additional 27,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EMR. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of EMR stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.44. 31,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,589,147. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.