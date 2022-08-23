Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Makes New $83,000 Investment in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 179.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,785,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,924,641 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,801,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,501,000 after purchasing an additional 205,337 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,550,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,086,000 after purchasing an additional 217,632 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,718,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,642,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,642,000 after purchasing an additional 79,463 shares during the period. 6.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASE Technology Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ASX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.89. The stock had a trading volume of 61,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,786,825. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.13. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.59.

ASE Technology Increases Dividend

ASE Technology Company Profile

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.4794 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. This is an increase from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. ASE Technology’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

