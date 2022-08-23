Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Makes New Investment in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 108,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRAB. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,985,119,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter valued at about $504,301,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter valued at about $317,176,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,126,000. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,475,000. 46.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grab Stock Up 1.2 %

GRAB stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.44. 197,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,408,984. The company has a current ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.36. Grab Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $13.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Grab Profile

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GRAB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Grab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.04 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.00 to $3.80 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Grab from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. HSBC lowered their price target on Grab from $7.50 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Grab from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.55.

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

