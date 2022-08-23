Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Makes New Investment in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 108,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRAB. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,985,119,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter valued at about $504,301,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter valued at about $317,176,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,126,000. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,475,000. 46.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Grab Stock Up 1.2 %
GRAB stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.44. 197,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,408,984. The company has a current ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.36. Grab Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $13.29.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Grab Profile
Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grab (GRAB)
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Lifted By Institutional Shift
- Palo Alto Networks Leads Cloud Security Stocks Higher
- MarketBeat Podcast: Fantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio
- Should You Buy These Copper Stocks Ahead Of Monster Demand?
- Three Industrial Stocks That Can Weather a Stormy Recession
Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.