Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Purchases 588 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,280 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $910,682,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,687,033 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $521,743,000 after purchasing an additional 398,027 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,853,892 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $112,253,000 after purchasing an additional 389,836 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,698,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 64.9% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 657,902 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $39,514,000 after purchasing an additional 258,952 shares during the period.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Up 0.1 %

BUD traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.25. 18,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $101.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.78. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $50.59 and a 1 year high of $67.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €54.00 ($55.10) to €52.00 ($53.06) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €55.00 ($56.12) to €50.00 ($51.02) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €84.00 ($85.71) to €77.00 ($78.57) in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €65.00 ($66.33) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.16.

(Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.