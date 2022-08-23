Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Sells 7,662 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC reduced its holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,662 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABEV. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Ambev by 143.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 11,754,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,368,000 after buying an additional 6,932,984 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ambev by 13.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,775,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573,534 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Ambev by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 21,412,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548,521 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambev during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,576,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ambev during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,197,000. 8.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABEV shares. TheStreet lowered Ambev from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ambev from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

NYSE:ABEV traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.99. 177,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,344,752. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.14. Ambev S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $3.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter. Ambev had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. Analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

