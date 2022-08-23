Lambda (LAMB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.52 Million

Lambda (LAMB) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Lambda has a total market capitalization of $2.52 million and approximately $377,235.00 worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lambda coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Lambda has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004646 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,518.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003841 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00129162 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00033579 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00075066 BTC.

Lambda Profile

LAMB is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,646,414,198 coins. Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im. The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lambda

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

