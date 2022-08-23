Landstar (OTCMKTS:LDSR) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.50

Landstar Inc (OTCMKTS:LDSR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 970 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.
Landstar Trading Up 0.2 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average of $4.31.
About Landstar
LandStar, Inc a technology company, develops and acquires various cyber-security products and services. Its products and services are central to cyber data security, GDPR, compliance, and governance capabilities. LandStar, Inc was founded in 1990 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.
