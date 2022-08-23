LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LVACU) Shares Sold by Clear Street LLC

Clear Street LLC lessened its holdings in shares of LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LVACU – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,276 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in LAVA Medtech Acquisition were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in LAVA Medtech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $6,048,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of LAVA Medtech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $2,520,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LAVA Medtech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,268,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in LAVA Medtech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $968,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LAVA Medtech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $504,000.

LAVA Medtech Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ LVACU opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.07. LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $10.20.

About LAVA Medtech Acquisition

LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. The company focuses on pursuing opportunities in healthcare and healthcare-related industries.

