Legacy Advisors LLC Buys 5,877 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 272.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 31.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $728,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 12,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total value of $1,929,285.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,400,053.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,115 shares of company stock worth $36,927,122 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $2.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,595,821. The firm has a market cap of $349.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.88.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

