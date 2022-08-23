Legacy Advisors LLC Has $2.76 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 729.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 14,924 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

Chevron Price Performance

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 107,770 shares of company stock worth $18,287,391 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $4.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.43. The company had a trading volume of 255,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,605,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.64. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $93.31 and a one year high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.89%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

