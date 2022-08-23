Legacy Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 84.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,376 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $71.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,676. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.28 and a 52 week high of $85.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.12.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

