Legacy Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 671.4% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NOW stock traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $461.74. 18,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,723,155. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $406.47 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The company has a market cap of $93.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 505.18, a P/E/G ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $468.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $499.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $560.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $598.84.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.48, for a total transaction of $344,472.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,973.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.95, for a total value of $198,492.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,437.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.48, for a total transaction of $344,472.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,973.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,427 shares of company stock worth $16,189,898. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

