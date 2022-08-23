Legacy Advisors LLC Makes New $3.03 Million Investment in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,028,000. Sysco comprises about 0.6% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,519,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,431 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Sysco by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,068,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,582,000 after acquiring an additional 148,172 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,020,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,765,000 after buying an additional 1,009,837 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sysco by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,854,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,028,000 after purchasing an additional 242,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sysco by 16.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,115,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,881,000 after purchasing an additional 842,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sysco Trading Up 0.8 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.13.

Shares of SYY traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.59. 53,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,430,242. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.86.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

