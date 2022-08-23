Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Global Payments by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Global Payments from $144.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Global Payments from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Global Payments from $190.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Global Payments Stock Up 0.0 %

In other news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at $12,726,121.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GPN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.99. 12,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,994,352. The company has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 722.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $105.52 and a one year high of $175.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.03.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 555.59%.

Global Payments announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

