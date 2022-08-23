Legacy Advisors LLC Takes $1.56 Million Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VV. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 148.5% during the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.88. The company had a trading volume of 7,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,690. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $166.09 and a one year high of $222.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.85.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

