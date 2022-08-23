Legacy Advisors LLC Takes $970,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVE. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.43. The stock had a trading volume of 13,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,370. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.88. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $132.18 and a 1 year high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

