Legacy Advisors LLC Takes Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 61.5% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,715. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at $275,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,603 shares of company stock worth $5,151,931. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

BDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.63.

NYSE BDX traded down $2.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $258.11. 34,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,805. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $73.61 billion, a PE ratio of 44.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.59. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $231.46 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $246.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.35.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

