Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
LINC has been the topic of several other research reports. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.
Lincoln Educational Services Trading Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ LINC traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $6.41. 57,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,999. Lincoln Educational Services has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.92 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.84.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln Educational Services
About Lincoln Educational Services
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lincoln Educational Services (LINC)
- Oil Services: Who Will Lead The Rebound?
- Analog Devices Reveals Semiconductor Demand Problems
- Three Ways To Find Hot Stocks In A Tepid Market
- Here are the Multiple Stages of a Bear Market
- 3 August Earnings Reports With ‘Wow’ Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.