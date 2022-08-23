Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

LINC has been the topic of several other research reports. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ LINC traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $6.41. 57,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,999. Lincoln Educational Services has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.92 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,202,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,594,000 after purchasing an additional 257,288 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,186,000 after purchasing an additional 191,276 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 315,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 164,680 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 214,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 136,926 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 850,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 93,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.46% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

