Litecoin (LTC) Price Hits $57.20 on Exchanges

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for about $57.20 or 0.00265373 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $4.06 billion and approximately $527.74 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00024750 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001046 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000931 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,009,606 coins. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org.

Litecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX.

