Litecoin (LTC) Price Hits $57.20 on Exchanges

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for about $57.20 or 0.00265373 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $4.06 billion and approximately $527.74 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000320 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00024750 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001046 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000931 BTC.
- ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000110 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000727 BTC.
- Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Presearch (PRE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000393 BTC.
- Starcoin (STC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000433 BTC.
Litecoin Coin Profile
Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,009,606 coins. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org.
Litecoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX.
