Lossless (LSS) Trading Up 13.5% Over Last Week

Lossless (LSS) traded up 22.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Lossless has a market capitalization of $13.26 million and $866,053.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lossless coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lossless has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.66 or 0.00769462 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lossless Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,572,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi.

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lossless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lossless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

