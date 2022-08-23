LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several research firms recently commented on LYTS. TheStreet upgraded LSI Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

LSI Industries Price Performance

LYTS opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. LSI Industries has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $8.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.43. The firm has a market cap of $208.18 million, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

LSI Industries Dividend Announcement

LSI Industries ( NASDAQ:LYTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. LSI Industries had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that LSI Industries will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYTS. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LSI Industries by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in LSI Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Truepoint Inc. bought a new position in LSI Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in LSI Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc manufactures and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting solutions.

