LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Raymond James

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LMDX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on shares of LumiraDx from $15.25 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of LumiraDx in a report on Friday, May 13th.

LMDX stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average is $4.45. The stock has a market cap of $59.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.48. LumiraDx has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $11.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMDX. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in LumiraDx by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,566,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,961,000 after buying an additional 651,457 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LumiraDx in the 2nd quarter worth about $787,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of LumiraDx in the 2nd quarter worth about $393,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LumiraDx in the 2nd quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LumiraDx in the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000.

LumiraDx Limited operates as a point of care diagnostics company. The company focuses on transforming community-based healthcare by providing critical diagnostic information to healthcare providers. It manufactures and commercializes a diagnostic platform that supports various tests with lab comparable performance at the point of care.

