Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Shares Down 3.3%

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.84 and last traded at $6.84. Approximately 485 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 752,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.07.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Lyell Immunopharma from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day moving average of $5.73.
Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.
