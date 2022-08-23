Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Shares Down 3.3%

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.84 and last traded at $6.84. Approximately 485 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 752,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Lyell Immunopharma from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Lyell Immunopharma Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day moving average of $5.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyell Immunopharma

Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 76.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter worth $38,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 10.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 80,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 10.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

