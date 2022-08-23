Lympo Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.14 Million (LYM)

Lympo (LYM) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One Lympo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lympo has traded 34.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lympo has a total market cap of $4.14 million and $413,874.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lympo alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004676 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,410.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004677 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004653 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003850 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002389 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00129713 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00033216 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00079703 BTC.

Lympo Coin Profile

Lympo (CRYPTO:LYM) is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lympo’s official website is lympo.io. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO. The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io.

Lympo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lympo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lympo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.