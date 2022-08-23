Lyra (LYRA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $73,499.00

Lyra (LYRA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One Lyra coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000581 BTC on exchanges. Lyra has a market cap of $8.07 million and approximately $73,499.00 worth of Lyra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lyra has traded down 23.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004681 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.85 or 0.00776417 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lyra Coin Profile

Lyra’s official Twitter account is @LYRAblockchain. Lyra’s official website is lyra.live.

Lyra Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lyra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lyra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lyra using one of the exchanges listed above.

