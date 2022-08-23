M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Acquired by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,260 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,030 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $4,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,326,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,182,000 after purchasing an additional 348,338 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 736,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,144,000 after purchasing an additional 273,380 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,452,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,948,000 after purchasing an additional 174,454 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,007,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,970,000 after purchasing an additional 167,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 110,564 shares during the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Raymond T. Baker sold 33,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $1,176,854.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,255.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Raymond T. Baker sold 33,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $1,176,854.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,255.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Siegel sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $230,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,519 shares in the company, valued at $584,772.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

M.D.C. Price Performance

M.D.C. stock opened at $33.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.37. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.83 and a 1 year high of $56.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 7.31.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $40.50 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

