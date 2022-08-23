Macy’s (NYSE:M) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.00-4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.34-24.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.37 billion. Macy’s also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.15-0.21 EPS.

Macy’s Trading Up 6.3 %

NYSE:M traded up $1.17 on Tuesday, reaching $19.78. 629,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,563,433. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $15.85 and a 1-year high of $37.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.65 and its 200-day moving average is $22.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.71.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.157 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised Macy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Macy’s from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Macy’s to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Macy’s from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Macy’s news, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $276,371.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,991.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Macy’s news, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $276,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,991.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $1,354,444.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,043,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,636,878. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macy’s

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in M. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Macy’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Macy’s by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Macy’s by 52.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 77.8% in the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 102,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

