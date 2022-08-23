Macy’s (NYSE:M) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 241,609 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 10,563,433 shares.The stock last traded at $19.30 and had previously closed at $18.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on M shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Macy’s from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Macy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. OTR Global downgraded Macy’s to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Macy’s from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Macy’s Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.28. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.71.

Macy’s Cuts Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 56.91%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.157 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $1,354,444.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,043,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $1,354,444.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,043,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $276,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,991.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,290 shares of company stock worth $1,636,878 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macy’s

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Macy’s by 64.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 6.2% during the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 2.9% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

