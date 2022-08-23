Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $161.00.
MDGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley downgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.7 %
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $70.21 on Tuesday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $52.33 and a 12 month high of $105.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.07.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Fantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio
- Should You Buy These Copper Stocks Ahead Of Monster Demand?
- Three Industrial Stocks That Can Weather a Stormy Recession
- Bed Bath & Beyond Meat: Is BYND the Next Big Short Squeeze?
- Denbury Rises On Rumor Of A Sale, But Lags Other Energy Names
Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.