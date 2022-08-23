Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $161.00.

MDGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley downgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $70.21 on Tuesday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $52.33 and a 12 month high of $105.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

