MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Given New C$28.75 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$29.75 to C$28.75 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a C$16.50 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on MAG Silver from C$28.25 to C$23.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$25.28.

MAG Silver Trading Down 0.5 %

TSE MAG opened at C$16.50 on Friday. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of C$13.60 and a 1-year high of C$26.94. The company has a current ratio of 30.10, a quick ratio of 28.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$16.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.69. The firm has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 103.13.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver ( TSE:MAG Get Rating ) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post 1.4726427 EPS for the current year.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

