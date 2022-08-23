Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 19,812 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 979,125 shares.The stock last traded at $58.92 and had previously closed at $57.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Magna International and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Magna International from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Magna International from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.55.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International Trading Up 3.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Magna International Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Magna International

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Magna International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Magna International during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,380,000. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Magna International by 6.3% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,995,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $626,000. 62.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magna International

(Get Rating)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.