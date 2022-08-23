MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,202 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,952 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMYT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in MakeMyTrip by 94.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 12,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the fourth quarter valued at $623,000. 42.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MMYT shares. UBS Group upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MakeMyTrip from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

MakeMyTrip Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $32.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.68 and its 200 day moving average is $26.76. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -114.96 and a beta of 1.30. MakeMyTrip Limited has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $36.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $88.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

About MakeMyTrip

(Get Rating)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

