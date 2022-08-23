Marco Investment Management LLC Acquires 19,040 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Marco Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,040 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $5,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Astrantus Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 47.3% during the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 12.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,463 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 7.9% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 59,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 7.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXAS. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $81.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Benchmark decreased their price target on Exact Sciences to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised Exact Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.23.

Exact Sciences Trading Up 0.4 %

Insider Activity

Shares of EXAS traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.12. 93,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,325,809. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $34.78 and a 1-year high of $108.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.33 and a 200-day moving average of $56.28.

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $43,581.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,561.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $43,581.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,561.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $208,005.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,754.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,701 shares of company stock valued at $251,872 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Exact Sciences

(Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Articles

