Marco Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,319 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $8,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. SouthState Corp lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 347.7% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 591 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 499 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,386,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $640.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $635.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $649.58.

NASDAQ:PANW traded up $61.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $569.58. 261,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,539. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $367.21 and a 1 year high of $640.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $503.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $531.94. The company has a market cap of $56.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.18.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.11. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81,700.59, for a total value of $392,734,736.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,240,830,968.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.56, for a total transaction of $476,983.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,462.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81,700.59, for a total transaction of $392,734,736.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,240,830,968.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,805 shares of company stock valued at $419,078,584. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

