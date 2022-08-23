Marco Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Marco Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 105.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,075 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DLR. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 202.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 11,454 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 112,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,939,000 after buying an additional 17,891 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 295,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,195,000 after buying an additional 124,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 79,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.14.

Shares of DLR stock traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $124.88. The company had a trading volume of 58,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,536. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.03 and a 200-day moving average of $135.47. The company has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.63 and a 12-month high of $178.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 107.02%.

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,510,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $343,724.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,604,549.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,757 shares of company stock valued at $8,049,121 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

