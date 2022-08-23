Marco Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Marco Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TFC. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 30,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Truist Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFC stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.37. 82,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,221,600. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.40. The company has a market capitalization of $65.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $44.68 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.17%.

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Compass Point lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.39.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

