Marco Investment Management LLC Has $6.97 Million Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Marco Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $6,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth $214,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,851,510.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen set a $510.00 price target on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $468.18.

NOC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $484.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,790. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $468.23 and its 200-day moving average is $452.99. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $344.89 and a 1 year high of $497.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 19.26%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

