Marco Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Marco Investment Management LLC increased its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the quarter. KLA comprises 1.1% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $11,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in KLA by 173.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in KLA by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on KLA from $373.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price target on KLA in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.16.

Insider Transactions at KLA

KLA Price Performance

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 5,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.11, for a total transaction of $2,041,976.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,977,270.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 5,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.11, for a total value of $2,041,976.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,977,270.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total value of $161,158.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,345.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,699. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KLA stock traded up $4.26 on Tuesday, hitting $364.06. 38,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,273. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $282.83 and a 1-year high of $457.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $344.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.74%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

