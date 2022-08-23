Marco Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Marco Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,825 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $262,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 210,924 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $18,735,000 after purchasing an additional 22,396 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,938 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 903,859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $80,290,000 after acquiring an additional 485,689 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded up $2.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.65. 131,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,702,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.32. The stock has a market cap of $71.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.62. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.05 and a 12-month high of $147.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($1.51). The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on EOG. Mizuho decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TD Securities upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays set a $165.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.47.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

See Also

