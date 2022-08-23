Marco Investment Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Marco Investment Management LLC cut its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $4,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Mosaic by 44.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 0.5% in the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 55,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Mosaic from $59.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

NYSE:MOS traded up $1.63 on Tuesday, hitting $56.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,212,277. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $30.58 and a one year high of $79.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.84%.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

